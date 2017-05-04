Cocktail-bénéfice de la FPJQ

Un grand succès!

  • 4 mai 2017
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault

Plus de 150 invités de tous les milieux sont venus soutenir la défense de la liberté de presse, mardi 2 mai lors du premier grand cocktail-bénéfice de la FPJQ, au Centre Phi.

Politiciens, entrepreneurs, financiers, professeurs, médecins, avocats et autres convives se sont joints aux artisans de l’information pour une soirée riche en échanges et en rencontres.

Alexandre Taillefer, en béquilles à cause d’une mauvaise chute sur son genou le jour même, a présenté sa vision des médias québécois et du commerce électronique en répondant aux questions de Marie-Maude Denis devant un auditoire captif.

Le maître de cérémonie de la soirée, Patrick Lagacé, a fait monter les enchères des photos généreusement offertes par les photographes de presse de la FPJQ et par Jean-René Dufort lors de l’encan silencieux.

Les caricaturistes Chapleau, Garnotte et Élie ont dessiné sur place des oeuvres sous le thème du journalisme, œuvres remportées par quelques généreux invités lors de l’encan à la criée.

Tous les fonds récoltés contribueront directement aux travaux de défense de la liberté de presse et de l’accès du public à l’information de la FPJQ.

Déjà, vers la fin de la soirée, on pouvait entendre des voix qui s’élevaient en disant : « on refait ça l’an prochain! »

 

La soirée en images:

 

Un grand merci aux commanditaires de cette soirée-bénéfice

Commanditaire Or: La Presse

Commanditaire Bronze: Créacor

Partenaires : Mishmash, Deveau Avocats, l’ONF, La Personnelle

 

Merci à tous ceux qui ont contribué à rendre cette soirée inoubliable :

 

L’invité d’honneur

Alexandre Taillefer

 

Les animateurs

Marie-Maude Denis

Patrick Lagacé

 

Les caricaturistes

Serge Chapleau

André-Philippe Côté

Pascal Élie

Michel Garneau (alias Garnotte)

 

Les photographes qui ont offert leurs œuvres à l’encan

Normand Blouin

Johanne Fournier

Jacques Nadeau

Chantal Poirier

Olivier PontBriand

Et… Jean-René Dufort

 

Le comité organisateur

Julie Buchinger

Pierre Craig

Leslie Humblot

Noémie Latendresse

Caroline Locher

Marie-Odile Marcoux-Fortier

Mylène Moisan

Naël Shiab

Azeb Wolde-Giorghis

 

Les précieux conseillers

Marc-Antoine Cloutier

Julien David-Pelletier

Christian Desîlets

Claude Godon

Arnaud Granata

Solange Mai-Xuan

Jean-Philippe Renaut

 

