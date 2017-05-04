Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Plus de 150 invités de tous les milieux sont venus soutenir la défense de la liberté de presse, mardi 2 mai lors du premier grand cocktail-bénéfice de la FPJQ, au Centre Phi.
Politiciens, entrepreneurs, financiers, professeurs, médecins, avocats et autres convives se sont joints aux artisans de l’information pour une soirée riche en échanges et en rencontres.
Alexandre Taillefer, en béquilles à cause d’une mauvaise chute sur son genou le jour même, a présenté sa vision des médias québécois et du commerce électronique en répondant aux questions de Marie-Maude Denis devant un auditoire captif.
Le maître de cérémonie de la soirée, Patrick Lagacé, a fait monter les enchères des photos généreusement offertes par les photographes de presse de la FPJQ et par Jean-René Dufort lors de l’encan silencieux.
Les caricaturistes Chapleau, Garnotte et Élie ont dessiné sur place des oeuvres sous le thème du journalisme, œuvres remportées par quelques généreux invités lors de l’encan à la criée.
Tous les fonds récoltés contribueront directement aux travaux de défense de la liberté de presse et de l’accès du public à l’information de la FPJQ.
Déjà, vers la fin de la soirée, on pouvait entendre des voix qui s’élevaient en disant : « on refait ça l’an prochain! »
La soirée en images:
Daniel Lefebvre, Caroline Perron, Monique Simard et Kévin Blais-Bélanger de la Personnelle
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Cocktail-bénéfice au Centre Phi
Crédit photo \ Catherine Legault
Noémie Latendresse, FPJQ
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Mylène Lemieux et Mark Bantey, avocats chez Gowling WLG
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Claude Godon
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Pierre St-Arnaud
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Charles Tisseyre
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Patrick Lagacé
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Cocktail-bénéfice au Centre Phi
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Yanick Villedieu et Claude Robillard
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Brian Myles, directeur de Devoir et Lise Bissonnette, ancienne directrice du Devoir (1990-1998).
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Alain Saulnier, professeur à l’Université de Montréal
Le caricaturiste Garnotte dessine en direct
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Le caricaturiste Pascal Élie dessine en direct
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Michel Nadeau, Jacques Nadeau, Garnotte et Pascal Élie
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Jacques Nadeau et Garnotte du Devoir
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Encan des photos
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Daniel Huot, Consultant expert chez Le groupe Créacor inc
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Sylvie Desilets de l’Université de Montréal, Mickaël Nguyen du Journal de Montréal et Robert Maltais de l’Université de Montréal.
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Philippe Schnobb, Président de la STM
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Raymond Archambault, Président du Conseil exécutif national – Parti québécois
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Caroline Locher, directrice générale de la FPJQ
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Michel Nadeau, directeur général. Institut sur la gouvernance (IGOPP), Jacques Nadeau du Devoir et Jacques A. Rivard, journaliste à la retraite
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Stéphane Giroux, président de la FPJQ
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Entrevue croisée entre Patrick Lagacé et Stéphane Giroux
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Éric Préfontaine, Associé, litige, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Entrevue avec Alexandre Taillefer par Marie-Maude Denis.
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Entrevue avec Alexandre Taillefer par Marie-Maude Denis.
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Entrevue avec Alexandre Taillefer par Marie-Maude Denis.
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Entrevue avec Alexandre Taillefer par Marie-Maude Denis.
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Entrevue avec Alexandre Taillefer par Marie-Maude Denis.
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Patrick Lagacé présente les photos mises à l’encan
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Jacques Nadeau parle de sa photo mise à l’encan.
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Patrick Lagacé présente la photo de Chantal Poirier « enfant de la guerre », gagnante du Prix Antoine-Desilets.
Entrevue avec Alexandre Taillefer par Marie-Maude Denis.
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Jean-René Dufort décrit la photo qu’il offre à l’encan.
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Trois époques de direction du Devoir: Bernard Descôteaux, Lise Bissonnette, et Brian Myles.
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Marie-Philippe Gagnon-Hamelin, Caroline Locher et Stéphane Giroux.
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Patrick Lagacé et Serge Chapleau.
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Crédit photo | Catherine Legault
Un grand merci aux commanditaires de cette soirée-bénéfice
Commanditaire Or: La Presse
Commanditaire Bronze: Créacor
Partenaires : Mishmash, Deveau Avocats, l’ONF, La Personnelle
Merci à tous ceux qui ont contribué à rendre cette soirée inoubliable :
L’invité d’honneur
Alexandre Taillefer
Les animateurs
Marie-Maude Denis
Patrick Lagacé
Les caricaturistes
Serge Chapleau
André-Philippe Côté
Pascal Élie
Michel Garneau (alias Garnotte)
Les photographes qui ont offert leurs œuvres à l’encan
Normand Blouin
Johanne Fournier
Jacques Nadeau
Chantal Poirier
Olivier PontBriand
Et… Jean-René Dufort
Le comité organisateur
Julie Buchinger
Pierre Craig
Leslie Humblot
Noémie Latendresse
Caroline Locher
Marie-Odile Marcoux-Fortier
Mylène Moisan
Naël Shiab
Azeb Wolde-Giorghis
Les précieux conseillers
Marc-Antoine Cloutier
Julien David-Pelletier
Christian Desîlets
Claude Godon
Arnaud Granata
Solange Mai-Xuan
Jean-Philippe Renaut